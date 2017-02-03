Tippets: Casting Posture, Fly Fishing Companions: Jimmy Carter and Sandra Day O’Connor

Posture matters on the water, writes Louis Cahill. “I realize that fishing is a leisure activity, but fly fishing at least, is also an athletic activity and like anything athletic, posture matters. Better posture means better casting and that means catching more fish.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
President Jimmy Carter recently received the O’Connor Justice Prize, which recognizes leadership in law initiatives and honors the legacy of Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. “President Carter described Justice O’Connor as one of his great heroes and one of his favorite fly-fishing companions,” writes Christina Estes via KJZZ.