RIO Products has announced the release of the new InTouch Trout/Steelhead Indicator Line, which features a powerful front taper to ease casting of cumbersome indicator rigs.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO Introduces InTouch Trout/Steelhead Indicator Line Making Casting Indicator Rigs Effortless

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (February 1, 2017) – Adding to its versatile collection of lines, leaders, and tippets, RIO Products introduces the new InTouch Trout/Steelhead Indicator Line. Designed for trout and steelhead anglers casting indicator rigs on the river, this new line offers impressive casting performance.

RIO’s new InTouch Trout/Steelhead Indicator Line features a powerful front taper to cast cumbersome indicator rigs with ease and turn them over effortlessly. The exceptionally long head and rear taper provides stability at range and is easy to mend and control the fly at long distance. RIO’s proprietary coldwater coating ensures the line remains memory-free right off the reel, while the ultra-low stretch ConnectCore technology results in fast hook sets, better line control and maximum casting performance.

Available from WF4F to WF8F, each line is colored yellow, green, and melon, and is available at any RIO dealer for $89.95.

Find out more about the InTouch Trout/Steelhead indicator line here.

