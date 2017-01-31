- The Midwest offers great winter fishing opportunities. A recent article on Outside Online highlights Michigan’s Upper Penninsula and Great Lakes steelhead.
- An important and often missed part of a good cast is the follow-through. “There is nothing more important about a fly cast,” writes Louis Cahill, “than how it ends.” Read his rules for a “good stop” via Gink & Gasoline.
Tippets: Winter Fishing in the Midwest, Fly Fishing the Stop
