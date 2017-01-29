New Fly Fishing Books

Keystone Fly Fishing: The Ultimate Guide to Pennsylvania’s Best Waterby Henry Ramsay, Mike Heck, Len Lichvar, Gary Kell, and Dave Rothrock is a definitive, up-to-date guide to Pennsylvania’s best fly fishing waters. Keystone Fly Fishing includes information on over 200 rivers and streams across the state alongside color photographs, accurate maps (created with GIS), and over 200 local fly patterns. Headwater Books (February 1, 2017).
Trout Culture: How Fly Fishing Forever Changed the Rocky Mountain West by Jen Corrinne Brown examines how trout fishing as a quintessential experience of communion with nature misrepresents the sport’s long history of environmental and cultural manipulation. “Brown demonstrates that the majestic trout streams often considered a timeless feature of the American West are in fact the product of countless human interventions adding up to a profound manipulation of the Rocky Mountain environment.” University of Washington Press; Reprint edition, paperback (February 11, 2017).
Flyfisher’s Guide to North Carolina & Georgia by Nick Carter is a new and complete guide to the waters of the two states. The book combines full-color photography and Wilderness Adventures Press maps that show public land, access roads, campgrounds, parks, boat ramps, hand launches, parking and picnic areas, driving directions and GPS coordinates for access points. Wilderness Adventures Press, Inc.; 1 edition (January 9, 2017).