Tippets: Leaders for Musky, Winter Days in Colorado

David Goodrich outlines everything you need to know about musky leaders in a recent three-part video series. Part 1 focuses on mono vs. steel, Part 2 examines the length you will need, and in Part 3 you will learn how to make your own leaders for chasing musky on the fly. Via Tumbleweed Fly and Tackle.
Tom Malone writes about a complete winter day in Colorado, from snowboarding mountain resorts to catching tailwater trout. “The benefit of Colorado’s ample adventure opportunities is that you don’t have to choose just one adventure per day.” Via The Adventure Tribune.