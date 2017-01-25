Conservation Hawks has announced the release of their newest film, CONVERGENCE, which tells the story of iconic anglers and their shared passions for wild trout and taking action against climate change. CONVERGENCE is now touring as part of the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour.

Read more in the press release below.

Conservation Hawks Announces New Angling & Climate Film: CONVERGENCE

New CH fly fishing & climate change film tours country with F3T.

BIGFORK, Mont. – Conservation Hawks, a group of hunters and anglers working to defend America’s sporting heritage, is excited to announce its new angling film, CONVERGENCE. The short (12 minute) film is now touring the U.S. as part of the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T).

In September of 2016, the Conservation Hawks team spent time on the water with a handful of America’s most iconic anglers, including Hilary Hutcheson, Travis Swartz (a.k.a. “Hank Patterson”), Simon Perkins, Els Van Woert and Perk Perkins. CONVERGENCE is their story. The film shares their love for wild trout, for healthy landscapes, for clean, cold waters, and for family and friends. It also addresses their concerns about the future, their desire to protect America’s fisheries, and their unease with our changing climate and rapidly warming planet.

Author and angling legend Tom Rosenbauer says CONVERGENCE is “by far the most powerful, gorgeous, and effective film of all the Conservation Hawks productions. If you have ever waded a trout stream, after watching this film you’ll be ready to do something about climate change.”

The film was shot on location in Montana and Idaho, and is a collaborative effort between Conservation Hawks and Conservation Media. It follows on the heels of the highly successful Conservation Hawks films COLD WATERS and CHROME.

CONVERGENCE was made possible by financial support from Orvis, Scientific Anglers, Fishpond, Costa, Adipose Boatworks, TroutHunter, Hatch Magazine, Trout Unlimited, American Fly Fishing Trade Association, American Rivers, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, California Trout, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Protect Our Winters, Flathead Valley Trout Unlimited, ConservAmerica, RepublicEn, Flathead Lake Brewing Co., National Wildlife Federation, and individual donors.

To view or share the CONVERGENCE trailer, click HERE. For more information on the film, please visit ColdWaters.org.

Learn more about Conservation Hawks and its vision for the future of hunting and angling.

Contact:

Todd Tanner

President

Conservation Hawks

(406) 291-0857

todd.tanner@conservationhawks.org

ConservationHawks.org