“Europe has its cathedrals, and America has its national parks and wilderness areas.” And a movement to privatize and sell off public lands threatens access, heritage, and ownership of these treasured landscapes. Visit Protect Our Public Land to sign the petition. Via Outdoor Alliance.
Video Hatch: “Stand Up for Public Lands”
