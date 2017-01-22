Tippets: Your Fly Fishing Go-Bag, Choosing a Fly Fishing Partner

Posted on January 22, 2017 by Erin Block
  • Putting together a “go-bag” of essential items can save a day on the water, and even a longer destination trip. Read George C. Costa’s tips via Hatch Magazine.
  • Many anglers enjoy the solitude fly fishing brings, but as David Grossman writes, there’s nothing like spending time on the water with good friends. “A good crew will make you a better fisherman, but the flip side of that coin also holds true. A bad crew will absolutely make you worse for wear by the end.” Read more about the benefits of fishing with other anglers, via Gink & Gasoline.
