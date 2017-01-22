Tippets: Your Fly Fishing Go-Bag, Choosing a Fly Fishing Partner

Putting together a “go-bag” of essential items can save a day on the water, and even a longer destination trip. Read George C. Costa’s tips via Hatch Magazine.
Many anglers enjoy the solitude fly fishing brings, but as David Grossman writes, there’s nothing like spending time on the water with good friends. “A good crew will make you a better fisherman, but the flip side of that coin also holds true. A bad crew will absolutely make you worse for wear by the end.” Read more about the benefits of fishing with other anglers, via Gink & Gasoline.