Tippets: Tying the Emerald Shanker, Haslinger Breviary Bought by Yale

Posted on January 21, 2017 by Erin Block
  • The Emerald Shanker is a great baitfish/minnow pattern for steelhead and smallmouth bass. This intruder and scandi inspired pattern can be tied in a few variations, which Kevin Hospodar demonstrates in this instructional video.
  • The Haslinger Breviary, a devotional book that contains writings on fly fishing dating back to 1452-1462, has been acquired by Yale University and will be part of the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library collections. Read more at The Literary Fly Fisher.
