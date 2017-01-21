Fly Fishing At Its Best
Tippets: Tying the Emerald Shanker, Haslinger Breviary Bought by Yale
Posted on
January 21, 2017
by
Erin Block
The Emerald Shanker is a great baitfish/minnow pattern for steelhead and smallmouth bass. This intruder and scandi inspired pattern can be tied in a few variations, which Kevin Hospodar demonstrates in
this instructional video
.
The Haslinger Breviary
, a devotional book that contains writings on fly fishing dating back to 1452-1462, has been acquired by Yale University and will be part of the
Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library
collections.
Read more
at
The Literary Fly Fisher
.
