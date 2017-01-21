The Fly Fishing Show has announced the addition of an Atlanta event for the 2017 season. The inaugural Atlanta Fly Fishing Show will take place Feb. 3-4, 2017 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia.

Read more in the press release below.



Atlanta Fly Fishing Show to Kick-Start ‘17 Angling Season

ATLANTA, Ga. – Lured in part by more than $60,000 in door prizes, Georgia and southeastern area anglers have their eyes on the inaugural Atlanta Fly Fishing Show™, Feb. 3-4 at the Infinite Energy Center. Parking is free.

The facility, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, will play host to a two day potpourri of all-things-fly-fishing with hourly seminars, casting demonstrations, fly-tying, destination films, the newest tackle and watercraft on display in a sold-out exhibition hall.

Fly Fishing Show hours are 9am-6 pm, Fri.; 9 am-5:30 pm, Sat.

The approximately 200 exhibitor booths include both foreign and domestic tackle manufacturers, retailers, lodges, resorts, guide services and conservation organizations – many offering sales incentives and “show specials.”

Among the $60,000 in national door prizes are trips to Tsimane Lodge, Bolivia, $7, 600; Pesca Maya, Ascension Bay Quintana Roo, Mex., $5,692; Alaska Peninsula with Epic Angling Adventures, $5,350; Cooper’s Minipi Lodge, Labrador, for large brook trout, $5,295; and salmon fishing at Restigouch River Lodge, New Brunswick, Canada, $5,000. Local and regional door prizes will also be awarded.

Fly casting demonstrations are scheduled by Lefty Kreh, Gary Borger, Bob Clouser, Joe Humphreys, Mac Brown, Simon Gawesworth and George Daniel.

Featured fly tiers include Blane Chocklett, Ed Engle, Dave Whitlock, Henry Cowen, Borger and Clouser.

Twelve classes with fly-tying and casting experts are open for advance registration. Class fees are $85 and include admission to the show for that day. Classes are Casting with Joe Humphreys, Advanced Nymphing with George Daniel, Fly Tying with Henry Cowen, Casting Angles with Mac Brown, Practical Nymphing with Ed Engle, Wet Flies: How to Tie and Fish Them with Jason Randall, The Perfect Cast with Gary Borger, Creative Tying with Foam by Kevin Arculeo, Designing Flies ThatTrigger Strikes with Blane Chocklett, and Advanced Nymph Fishing with Jason Randall.

The International Federation of Fly Fishers (IFFF) will host a free learning center with casting, fly-tying, knot tying, rigging and choosing a fly.

Among the Destination Theater presentations are programs on Brown Trout in Patagonia, Drift Fishing Southern Tailwaters, Fly Fishing the Bighorn River, Fly Fishing for Tarpon and Redfish, Fly Fishing Utah, Fly Fishing the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Beyond Trout – Fly Fishing North Georgia, Why You Want to Fish the Kenai River in Alaska, Fly Fishing for Smallmouth Bass in Rivers, Fishing Iceland’s Atlantic Salmon and Sea Trout, Fly Fishing Cuba, Fly Fishing Belize North to South, Couples and Family Destinations Around the World, and Best Bahamas Bonefishing.

Seminars include Best Fishing Opportunities in the Southeast, Trout Fishing in North Georgia, Fly-Fishing the South Atlantic Coast, Reading Waters, Fly Fishing for Bass Top to Bottom, Fly Fishing Southeastern Impoundments for Striped Bass, Fly Fishing for Georgia Shoal Bass and The Angler as Predator. There are 10 seminars scheduled each day.

The world premier of the 2017 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is Feb. 3 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Film Festival presentations include –

Surface, large rainbows in remote British Columbia; Pure New Zealand, stunning South Island trout; The Legend of Neck Beard, Henry’s Fork and the Yellowstone area; Laplanders, Baltic Salmon in Northern Sweden; The Hidden, brown trout amidst Iceland’s volcanic landscape; The Jungle’s Edge, Costa Rica’s first Grand Slam; The Dorado, April Vokey heads into the jungles of Bolivia; and Pescadora, redfish on poppers in a Louisiana marsh.

An Author’s Booth offers the opportunity to have books inscribed and “talk fly-fishing” with the nation’s best anglers.

For class registration or a complete list of Destination Theater presentations, seminars, fly tiers and casting demonstrations, visit flyfishingshow.com/atlanta/.

Fly-fishing Show admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 are free as are Scouts under 16 in uniform. Active military with an ID are $10.

Contact:

The Fly Fishing Show

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Ben Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

info@flyfishingshow.com