Islamorada SailFly Results 2017

The 17th Islamorada SailFly competition was recently held in Florida. Thirteen teams participated in the fly-fishing only event, with Captain Randy Towe leading Bernard Paul-Hus to their second win in five years.

Islamorada SailFly Results

In its 17th year thirteen teams of hard core anglers, captains and mates came together to compete in the Keys most challenging sailfish competition. Fly fishing only is allowed according to IGFA rules and using 16 pound (8kg) tippet supplied by the tournament. Any team member on board can tease but only the two registered anglers may cast, hook and fight the fish.

Most boats use live ballyhoo wired to lines from the teaser rods without hooks. When a sailfish is raised, the teasers are pulled away from the fish as the sails follow within fly casting range. Once close enough, the teaser is pulled from the water, the boat must come out of gear and the fly may be cast. If the leader is brought into the tip of the rod after at least 60 seconds, 50 points are awarded. If subsequently the fish is fought to the boat and the fly removed, the catch counts 150 points.

Wednesday morning came with northeast winds of 20 miles an hour gusting to 30 creating erratic 4 to 6 foot seas and occasional 8 footers. Horrific fly fishing conditions. At 9:21 Bernard Paul-Hus aboard Captain Randy Towe’s “Quit Your Bitchin” hooked up the first sailfish which led them out to depths of 350 feet before they were able to bring the end of the leader in the rod tip for 50 points. The fish was lost before removing the fly for the 150 bonus points. Miraculously, three other teams hooked sailfish during the day but all were lost before scoring.

On Thursday winds began to subside to more fly fishable conditions and anyone could still win. Just before 10:00, “Quit Your Bitchin” hooked up again and recovered the fly 40 minutes later for 150 points bringing their team total to 200 points. Anyone could still win. At 2:21 Capt Paul Ross’s 13 year old son Konnor aboard “Relentless” removed the fly from their third hook up of the day for 150 points and Konnor’s first sailfish ever on fly securing their second place. At 3:17, Brian Devries aboard Captain Rob Dixon’s Challenger II removed the fly to earn a third place win.

A total of 12 fish were hooked with 5 fish scoring during the two day event. The Best Other Species award went to Captain Drew Moret who landed a dolphin fishing with teammate Chris Verbiski aboard Captain Alex Adler’s “Kalex.”

Tournament Chairman, Sandy Moret said, “This event is certainly not about gathering biomass! It’s about catching a magnificent game fish according to stringent rules and cherished fly fishing traditions. There are no gimme putts here.” Captain Randy Towe leading Bernard Paul-Hus to their second win in 5 years said, “Don’t change a thing about the tournament. It’s tough, fair and wide open to the end. That’s why everyone keeps coming back!”

