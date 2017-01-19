Fly Punk Issue 2 is Released

The second issue of Fly Punk is now freely available to read online. The bi-monthly publication “is not your normal fly fishing magazine, we won’t show you how to do it, instead we will try to figure out and share why we all do it.”

Read more in the press release below.

Fly Punk (Free Digital Magazine) Issue 2 is Released

United Kingdom – January 16, 2017 – No tweed, wicker baskets or trousers tucked into socks. Just a free digital magazine aimed at the fly fishing punk … Read on and join the party …

After the success of our first issue, we are pleased to announce that the second issue of Fly Punk magazine (www.fly-punk.com) has been released. Aimed at the younger generation of fly fishers, you cannot help but be drawn into our sport by the passion each contributor has. Issue 2 leads with a feature on fly fishing for Halibut, and has stories from Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK. We even included a book review; one guys adventures fly fishing in Colorado.

Planned for publication once every other month the magazine is packed full of people who all have experiences to share. We believe these will influence the future of our sport/art (depending on your perspective). This is not your normal fly fishing magazine, we won’t show you how to do it, instead we will try to figure out and share why we all do it.

