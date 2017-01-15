Tippets: Deer Hair Dubbing Loops, Nymphing Without Indicators
- To help usher in the season of spending more time at the tying desk, don’t miss a recent tutorial from Barry Ord Clarke on spinning deer hair and dubbing loops. Via The Feather Bender.
- Indicators can spook trout in low and clear waters, and in a recent article Tom Rosenbauer writes about upping your game to nymph without indicators. Also, Dave and Amelia Jensen of Jensen Fly Fishing demonstrate how to catch trout under difficult conditions in this instructional video.
