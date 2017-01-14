This short film explores how fly fishing can help protect the wilderness and celebrates the beauty and wonder of one of the most vibrant places on Earth, the Ozernaya River of Kamchatka in Far East Russia. The full film can be seen touring with the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour.
Video Hatch: “At the End of a Rainbow”
This short film explores how fly fishing can help protect the wilderness and celebrates the beauty and wonder of one of the most vibrant places on Earth, the Ozernaya River of Kamchatka in Far East Russia. The full film can be seen touring with the 2017 Fly Fishing Film Tour.