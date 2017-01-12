Tippets: Bahamas Fly Fishing Regulations, Keeping Warm on the Water
- The Abaco Fly Fishing Guides Association has issued a statement regarding the new Bahamas fly fishing regulations, calling them a “slap in the face.” Read the reaction in entirety Via The Bahamas Weekly.
- Heading out on the water during frigid temperatures requires extra planning and care. Staying warm means staying safe. “Be aware of the risks, plan for things to go wrong and know when to change the plan,” writes Louis Cahill, “even if it means spending the day tying rather than fishing.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
