Tippets: Renewed Threat to Bristol Bay, Capt. Mike Connor Talks The Everglades, Asian Carp Move Toward Great Lakes, Elwha River Renewal

- The upcoming Trump administration brings renewed threat to Bristol Bay and the approval of the Pebble Mine. “Ronald Thiessen, chief executive officer and president of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, said he expected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to announce in the first quarter of 2017 that it will let the application process proceed for the Pebble project.” Via Mining Global.
- Capt. Mike Connor of Bullsugar.org talks with Tom Rosenbauer on the most recent Orvis Podcast. Connor’s homewaters are at the mouth of the St. Lucie River and are threatened by the inaction of politicians on the Lake Okeechobee/Everglades water issues.
- As invasive Asian carp move their way from the Mississippi River into Lake Michigan, “It seems like the wolves are at the door, and the door is still opening and closing,” says Daniel O’Keefe, Southwest District educator for the nonprofit Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension. Read both the good news and bad about Asian carp and the Great Lakes, via The Detroit Free Press.
- In the two years since the removal of the last of the dams that obstructed the Elwha River, species are already returning. E. Tammy Kim writes about the renewed ecosystem, via The New Yorker.
