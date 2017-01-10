Orvis Goes Solar

The Orvis Company has announced that solar panels have been installed at their corporate headquarters in Sunderland, VT, and “are anticipated to provide 20% of the corporate offices’ electrical requirements.”

Read more in the press release below.

Congrats to Orvis – Manchester Goes Solar

From Orvis:

The Orvis Company is pleased to announce the installation of solar panels at their corporate headquarters in Sunderland, VT. As a company founded on fly fishing and wingshooting, Orvis prides itself on its commitment to conservation and sustainability. Each year 5% of the company’s pre-tax profits are invested in protecting nature.

The panels, which occupy the roof of the 58,000 square foot building, are anticipated to provide 20% of the corporate offices’ electrical requirements, reports Vice President of Customer Operations Ken Smith. “In addition to substantially reducing our carbon footprint, we will see a proportional reduction in our monthly electricity costs”, he said. Orvis is awaiting final permitting from the State of Vermont, and anticipates activation by the first week of January.

Orvis is also in the process of converted its retail store lighting from halogen to LED, which will reduce electrical usage by 50%. Additionally, the company is investigating solar lighting for all their parking lots.

Orvis has already implemented a vigorous recycling program, which has led to a 55% reduction in trash, while overall electricity usage is down by 45% company-wide. In addition, the company’s distribution center in Roanoke, VA has reduced landfill waste by 75% in the past ten years.

When it comes to conservation, Orvis prides itself on walking the walk. “If we are to benefit from the use of our natural resources, we must be willing to act to preserve them”, says CEO Perk Perkins. To learn more about Orvis’ commitment to conservation, visit www.orvis.com/commitment.

About The Orvis Company

Founded in 1856, we believe the most meaningful experiences are created by sharing the love of nature and being inspired by its endless possibilities. Orvis pioneered the mail order industry in the United States, operates more than 80 retail stores in the U.S and the U.K., and maintains a network of over 400 dealers worldwide as a trusted source of discovery and adventure in the natural world. We promise to open the door to extraordinary outdoor experiences, and to protect nature by committing 5% of our pretax profits each year to conservation efforts worldwide. Learn more at www.orvis.com.