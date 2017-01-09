RIO Products has announced the release of the new Powerflex Max Shooting Line, designed specifically for anglers using Skagit or Scandi style shooting heads. Available in four sizes, retailing for $49.95.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO’s New Powerflex Max Shooting Line Delivers Distance

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (January 3, 2017) – Continuing to add more tools for anglers with lines, leaders, tippets, accessories, and more, RIO Products introduces the Powerflex Max Shooting Line. Ideal for anglers using Skagit or Scandi style shooting heads, this shooting line features a brand new coating material that is exceptionally durable and excels on the shoot.

RIO’s Powerflex Max Shooting Line features a tough outer coating over a medium stiff Powerflex core that shoots with ease for ultra-long casts. It has increased durability and ensures tangle-free performance cast after cast. The line’s ultra-slick coating floats high on the surface to allow reduced drag and to shoot with efficiency. Welded loops on each end make rigging quick, and the front loop is large enough to pass an entire shooting head coil through.

Available in four sizes from .024” (25lbs), .030” (25lbs), .035” (30lbs) and .040” (35lbs), each line is color coded in orange, chartreuse, blue and yellow, respectively. Find this shooting line at any RIO dealer for $49.95.

For more information on the Powerflex Max Shooting Line, watch this video.

