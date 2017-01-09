Prominent Fly Angler Bud Lilly Dies at 91

Posted on January 9, 2017 by Erin Block

Fly fisher and conservationist Bud Lilly has passed away at 91. He is credited as one of the pioneers of promoting catch-and-release techniques. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statement mourning Lilly, saying that Montana “lost a true outdoorsman, a stalwart of conservation and a leading voice in Montana’s fishing community. He was, and will always be remembered as, ‘a trout’s best friend.’” Via The Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

