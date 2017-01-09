Prominent Fly Angler Bud Lilly Dies at 91

Fly fisher and conservationist Bud Lilly has passed away at 91. He is credited as one of the pioneers of promoting catch-and-release techniques. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statement mourning Lilly, saying that Montana “lost a true outdoorsman, a stalwart of conservation and a leading voice in Montana’s fishing community. He was, and will always be remembered as, ‘a trout’s best friend.’” Via The Bozeman Daily Chronicle.