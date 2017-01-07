Costa has announced five new sunglass style additions to their Core collection. Styles include the Bloke, Reefton, Kiwa, Tasman Sea, and Whitetip and will all be available Spring 2017.

Read more in the press release below.

Costa Sunglasses Releases Five New Styles to Core Collection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 4, 2017) — Costa Sunglasses, manufacturer of polarized sunglasses for all fishing pursuits, announces the release of five new sunglasses to its Core collection. Styles include the Bloke, Reefton, Kiwa, Tasman Sea, and Whitetip and will all be available Spring 2017 and can be seen at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market at booth #33065.

Manufactured from biodegradable resins sourced from reclaimed castor oil, these Costa sunglasses are more resilient and durable than those made of petroleum based plastics to withstand the outdoor elements while simultaneously providing a comfortable fit. The 2017 Core collection features Costa’s patented 580™ lens technology designed specifically to filter out harsh yellow light and harmful shortwave blue light, while enhancing red, green, and blue hues, making for a great experience on and around the water, especially when sighting fish. All of the new frames can be fitted for either glass or impact resistant polycarbonate lenses and can also be customized for the needs of prescription sunglass wearers.

The Bloke is an extra-large frame that’s built for any environment thanks to its bi-lateral fusion technology, which creates a durable chip-proof finish. The Reefton also uses this same fusion of style and function but comes in a large frame. Both Bloke and Reefton feature co-molded temples, Hydrolite™ nose and temple pads and cam-action hinges that will remain on the face even in rough waters.

Kiwa is made from Costa’s durable bio-based nylon and gripping Hydrolite rubber on the nose and temple pads. These extra-large frames have an aviator-eye shape that provide coverage protecting your eyes so you can See What’s Out There.

Stemming from the success of the José frame, Tasman Sea features gripper temple holes in combination with Costa’s Hydrolite rubber keeping these large sized frames in place.

Whitetip’s medium-size and core styling has the same features as the Tasman Sea but also includes cam action pin hinges and a vented frame front to maximize experiences on and around the water.

“All five of these new Core styles are not only exceptionally functional on the water but also provide comfort and style for time off the boat,” says John Sanchez, vice president of product design for Costa. “We focused on creating durable frames with technical design elements that increase coverage and reduce glare. This provides our core anglers with the features they need for comfort and the technical advantages for improved performance on the water.”

Like all Costas, each frame has been constructed with quality and built for adventure. These five new styles are 100 percent polarized and come equipped with Costa’s patented 580 technology. All styles offer various frame colors and Costa’s five glass and polycarbonate lens options built with changing light and water conditions in mind. All 2017 core styles range in price from $159-$249, with prescription sunglass prices varying.

About Costa

As the leading manufacturer of the world’s clearest polarized performance sunglasses, Costa offers superior lens technology and unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted today in Florida, Costa has created the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983.

Born on the water, Costa works hard to protect the ocean it calls home. Through programs like its Kick Plastic campaign, where the brand seeks to raise awareness about the growing plastic pollution problem threatening oceans worldwide, to serving as a long-term partner to shark research organizations like OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can.

Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook or on Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.