Tippets: Averi Wratney on Becoming a Guide, Limit False Casts
- Averi Mari Wratney shares her journey to steelheading and becoming a guide on the North Umpqua River in a recent piece via Denver Outfitters. Read part one here, and part two here.
- False casts often only hinder stroke and presentation, as Kent Klewein writes in this short article. “Whatever the reasons may be for excessive false casting, it needs to be kept in check, if anglers wants to fly fish at their best. If you’re currently in the beginner or intermediate skill level range, one of the best ways to take your fly fishing to the next level, is to make yourself minimize your false casting on the water.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
