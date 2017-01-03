Tippets: Patterns You Hate to Love, Interview with Bruce Chard
- There are classic and beautiful flies that are easy to love and fish. However, “There comes a time in every fly fisher’s life when your morals are compromised. Sure, you can stay pure and fish that dry fly upstream all the while extolling the virtues of your fine English tweed, but every now and then that nonsense doesn’t work and it’s time to get dirty.” George C. Costa writes about three patterns anglers hate to love, via Hatch Magazine.
- In a recent interview Bruce Chard, a professional guide the Florida Keys, talks about fishing the famous palolo worm hatch. Listen to the show via Ask About Fly Fishing Internet Radio.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.