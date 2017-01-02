Tippets: How to See More Fish, Aquatic Species Biodiversity Map
- Sight fishing is one of the most exhilarating ways to target fish, and one of the most satisfying when successful. Owen Plair writes about strategies for seeing fish in a recent article on Gink & Gasoline.
- Scientists plan to create a biodiversity map identifying thousands of aquatic species in every river and stream in the western U.S. “Boise-based U.S. Forest Service fisheries biologist Dan Isaak is leading the project and says such a map could help with land management decisions and deciding where to spend limited money and resources.” Via ABC News.
