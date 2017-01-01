Tippets: Winter Flies, Tips for Finding Trout
- Flies for winter fishing often require finesse in design and presentation. However, “While I admit that trout can seem especially fastidious in winter,” writes Jason Klass, “I also think that we’re at an advantage as anglers since they’re also (although they are reluctant to admit it sometimes), somewhat desperate.” Read more about 10 Good Flies for Winter Fishing, via Tenkara Talk.
- In a recent post on the Orvis blog, a panel of experts answer the question: “What parts of a river should I focus on for winter trout?” From how to fish edges and banks to deep pools, read the different strategies here.
