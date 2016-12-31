Tippets: Winter Mindset, Setting Goals for a New Season
- Winter fishing is completely unlike other seasons, writes Spencer Durrant. “Catching fish during winter requires not a different skillset, but a different mindset.” Read about strategies for finding success and enjoyment during this unique season, via Hatch Magazine.
- A new year often brings focus, but Christine Peterson writes about her past year’s achievement of getting out on the water even during the cold winter months. This year, she writes, set goals that get you outside. Read more via Hatch Magazine.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.