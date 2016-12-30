Tippets: Choosing Deer and Elk Hair, Solar Ovens for the Backcountry
- In this short video, Kelly Galloup outlines various types of deer and elk hair and describes why you would use one over the over for specific fly tying applications. Find information on the specific products mentioned via Franken Fly.
- Gear Junkie tests out the Solavore Sport solar oven, which happens to be perfect for backcountry fishing trips, and reports on their findings in this recent article. “Cooking with gas or fire is faster, more predictable, and cheaper than any solar oven, writes Adam Ruggiero. “However, being free of propane canisters, electric hookups, and a constant supply of wood is pretty nifty.”
