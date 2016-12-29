This trailer highlights the journal of anglers Mark Martin and Alex Beck as they attempt the a major challenge, Costa Rica’s first Grand Slam. The film will be touring with The International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2017. Via Capture Adventure Media.
Video Hatch: “Jungle’s Edge”
This trailer highlights the journal of anglers Mark Martin and Alex Beck as they attempt the a major challenge, Costa Rica’s first Grand Slam. The film will be touring with The International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2017. Via Capture Adventure Media.