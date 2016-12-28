Tippets: Rigging Nymphs, Teaching Kids to Cast
- In this article on Current Seams, Steve Culton writes about how to rig a drop-shot tandem nymph. “There’s much I like about the drop-shot design theory. The weight is at the bottom end of the rig, and, consequently, along the bottom of the river.”
- There’s no better way to put a kid off fly fishing than to harp on technique. However, successful casting can help them enjoy their days on the water. Pete Kutzer demonstrates a simple method for teaching kids how to make easy short casts in this instructional video via Orvis.
