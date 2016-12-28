On Thursday evenings this January, Loon Outdoors will host “Fly Tying 101,” a live streaming fly tying demonstration geared toward the beginner tier and structured so that viewers can comment and ask questions during each episode.

Read more in the press release below.

Loon Outdoors to Host Fly Tying 101 Live Streaming Events in January 2017

Loon Live, hosted by Loon Outdoors, is a free, live streaming fly tying demonstration enjoyed by fly tyers from around the world. While the patterns cover a breadth of styles, materials, and species of fish in which they’d target, each episode trends toward the intermediate or advanced tyer. For the month of January 2017, Loon will be replacing Loon Live with a brand new series geared specifically for the beginning tyer called Fly Tying 101.

Episodes will air every Thursday night at 6 pm (PST) through January at loonoutdoors.com/fly- tying-101 and will cover 5 patterns that demonstrate techniques that are foundational to tying. Once episodes conclude, they’ll be available to re-watch on the Fly Tying 101 webpage.

Loon Live is structured so that viewers can comment and ask questions during the live stream. The attendance for these events commonly consists of tyers from 20+ countries and Fly Tying 101 was developed in response to viewer requests for patterns and tutorials that are geared to the less advanced tyer.

Each Fly Tying 101 episode will feature an assortment of Loon Outdoors products and feature patterns and materials from Hareline Dubbin’s Fly Tying Material’s Kit (for a list of available retailers to purchase this kit, visit hareline.com/info). Material lists are also available to download on the Loon Fly Tying 101 web page (loonoutdoors.com/fly-tying-101). Participants are encouraged to acquire the materials ahead of time so that they can follow along, but there is no purchase or sign up necessary.