Tippets: Modern Streamer Fishing, Barefoot vs. Stockingfoot Waders
- From materials and motion to stripping speed and fish behavior, Domenick Swentosky examines questions regarding streamer fishing. “I have far more questions than answers about the streamer game,” Swentosky writes. “It’s hard to form conclusions without consistent feedback — and streamer fishing is hardly consistent. I think there are a lot of questions left to be answered, so I keep asking them.” Via Troutbitten.
- Tim Daughton explains the differences between barefoot and stockingfoot waders, outlining the benefits and drawbacks to each, in this recent post via Orvis.
