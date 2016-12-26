Tippets: FlyLife Photo Contest, Tips for Tying Season
- FlyLife Magazine is hosting their annual photo contest, celebrating “fly fishing photography in all its glorious forms. Landscapes, trophy shots, macro images, still life and portraits all have powerful roles in telling great FlyLife stories throughout the years.” All entries must be received by Sunday 26th February 2017. Read more on how to enter here.
- Cold weather often brings anglers off the water and to the tying desk. In this article Bob Reece writes about “four tips to consider as you move forward into another spell of spinning up bugs.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.