This trailer shows Derek Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine and Ross Purnell of Fly Fisherman Magazine teaming up to search for large native rainbows on a remote stream in British Columbia’s Cariboo region. The full film can be viewed touring with the 2017 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.
Video Hatch: “Surface”
