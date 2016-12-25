Video Hatch: “Surface”

Posted on December 25, 2016 by Erin Block

This trailer shows Derek Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine and Ross Purnell of Fly Fisherman Magazine teaming up to search for large native rainbows on a remote stream in British Columbia’s Cariboo region. The full film can be viewed touring with the 2017 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.

