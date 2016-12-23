There are over 1,400 dams in California, which alter its streams and rivers. These dams are the biggest factor in the decline of native salmon and steelhead. This video from California Trout highlights the work being done to restore ecosystems and native fish populations.
Video Hatch: “The Lifecycle of Dams”
