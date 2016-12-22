Tippets: Streamwalker Nets, Physics of Spey Casting
- Leif Mermagen makes nets by hand in upstate New York. Matt Smythe highlights his work and craft philosophy for Streamwalker Nets in an interview published in POST Magazine.
- Physics is physics, writes Aitor Coteron, and it “governs the phenomena involved in the art of throwing a line with a pole in exactly the same way, whatever the brand, length or taper of your rod and line, and the waters and fish you are after, be it in Scandinavia or in the Pacific North West.” Read part one and part two of his instructional series on spey casting via One More Last Cast.
