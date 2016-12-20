Tippets: Targeting Roosterfish, Casting Style vs. Technique
- Roosterfish are hard-fighting and elusive. If you plan on pursuing them with a fly rod don’t miss great advice from Kyle Banashek, ranging from travel logistics to gear and technique. Via Gink & Gasoline.
- In this recent article John Juracek writes about the difference between casting “style” vs. casting “technique,” and the confusion that often exists between the two. “I do think we’re better off when we recognize our shortcomings and work to improve them, rather than shielding them behind the guise of ‘style.’” Via Hatch Magazine.
