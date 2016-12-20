Casting Call for Cub Cadet

A casting call has been announced for outdoor power equipment company Cub Cadet. Hunters and anglers, both men and women, are needed, and the pay is $2500 for one day of work.
Read more in the press release below.
Casting Real People for Cub Cadet: Looking for Duck/Pheasant Hunters (men and women) and Fly Fishermen (men and women)
Description of what we are looking for:
HUNTERS – MALES: Looking for Males 45-55 Years who have experience with Bird Hunting (Preferably Duck or Pheasant)
- Description: Ranch owner with kind eyes and a distinguished character to his overall look. He should have a bit of rugged handsomeness but not look like a model at all.
- Experience: Needs to be comfortable driving UV’s, using a chainsaw, axe and saw and be familiar with bird hunting. Should also be comfortable with and probably genuinely like dogs. Ideally he could bring his own well-trained hunting dog.
HUNTERS – FEMALES: Looking for Females 40-48 Years who have experience with Bird Hunting. (Preferably Duck or Pheasant)
- Experience: Needs to be comfortable driving UV’s and be familiar with bird hunting. Should be comfortable with dogs
FLY FISHERMAN – MALES AND FEMALES – 25-35 Years Old
- Description: Youngish, adventurous, outdoorsy type of guys and gals who are real life fly fisherman.
- Experience: Needs to be comfortable driving UV’s and be a real-life fly-fisherman, good casting form will be crucial. Should know how to tie flies and be comfortable wading in a stream. Should have lots of camping experience, building fires, cooking outdoors etc.
OTHER NOTES
PAY = $2,500 Includes one shoot day. $500 for Travel (Shoots approx. 3 hours outside of Los Angeles
USAGE = STILL PHOTOGRAPHY: Unlimited North America usage in any and all media for 3 years time starting on date of first insertion MOTION PORTION: For the video portion client is asking for three years use in North America for a tv spot and make it available to dealers to tag and run on local stations, internet, and external industrial ( trade shows) .
SHOOT DATE = 1 DAY between January 7th – January 8th
SUBMISSION PROCESS
To Submit: Please email us at: CASTING@PRIMECASTING.COM Please send us:
- Several Pictures of yourself
- Notes about your Experience if in Hunting or in Fishing.
- Your cell phone number so that we can contact you!
- All Submissions are due by December 21st