Casting Call for Cub Cadet

A casting call has been announced for outdoor power equipment company Cub Cadet. Hunters and anglers, both men and women, are needed, and the pay is $2500 for one day of work.

Read more in the press release below.

Casting Real People for Cub Cadet: Looking for Duck/Pheasant Hunters (men and women) and Fly Fishermen (men and women)

Description of what we are looking for:

HUNTERS – MALES: Looking for Males 45-55 Years who have experience with Bird Hunting (Preferably Duck or Pheasant)

Description: Ranch owner with kind eyes and a distinguished character to his overall look. He should have a bit of rugged handsomeness but not look like a model at all.

Experience: Needs to be comfortable driving UV’s, using a chainsaw, axe and saw and be familiar with bird hunting. Should also be comfortable with and probably genuinely like dogs. Ideally he could bring his own well-trained hunting dog.

HUNTERS – FEMALES: Looking for Females 40-48 Years who have experience with Bird Hunting. (Preferably Duck or Pheasant)

Experience: Needs to be comfortable driving UV’s and be familiar with bird hunting. Should be comfortable with dogs

FLY FISHERMAN – MALES AND FEMALES – 25-35 Years Old

Description: Youngish, adventurous, outdoorsy type of guys and gals who are real life fly fisherman.

Experience: Needs to be comfortable driving UV’s and be a real-life fly-fisherman, good casting form will be crucial. Should know how to tie flies and be comfortable wading in a stream. Should have lots of camping experience, building fires, cooking outdoors etc.

OTHER NOTES

PAY = $2,500 Includes one shoot day. $500 for Travel (Shoots approx. 3 hours outside of Los Angeles

USAGE = STILL PHOTOGRAPHY: Unlimited North America usage in any and all media for 3 years time starting on date of first insertion MOTION PORTION: For the video portion client is asking for three years use in North America for a tv spot and make it available to dealers to tag and run on local stations, internet, and external industrial ( trade shows) .

SHOOT DATE = 1 DAY between January 7th – January 8th

SUBMISSION PROCESS

To Submit: Please email us at: CASTING@PRIMECASTING.COM Please send us: