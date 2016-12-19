Tippets: Steelhead Presentation Technique, Let the Fly Ride
- In this short instructional video from Sage learn how to present flies while steelheading. Techniques covered include: reading water, and profile, speed and fly depth.
- The typical reaction to an errant cast is to pick up the line and re-cast. But this might be doing more harm than good, writes Daniel Galhardo. “When your fly doesn’t land there, try letting it ride and see what happens. After all the fly that is in the water is the fly that catches the fish, and fish are not only in the places we suppose they will be.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
