Denver Fly Fishing Show Advance Registration for Classes with Experts

Eighteen classes with experts in the fields of fly tying and casting are now open for advance registration at the Denver Fly Fishing Show, Jan. 6-8.
DENVER, Colo. – Eighteen classes with fly-tying and casting experts are open for advance registration at the Denver Fly Fishing Show, Jan. 6-8. Class fees are $85 and include admission to the show for that day.
For space availability and enrollment, phone (814) 443-3639 or visit flyfishingshow.com/denver-co/.
Fri., 2-4:30
- Advanced Nymph Fishing Techniques with Jason Randall. All levels.
- Casting with Alice Owsley. Novice through intermediate.
- Conquering Chironomids with Phil Rowley. All levels.
Sat., 8:30 am-3 pm
- International Federation of Fly Fishers Certified Casting Instructor Preparation.
Sat., 8:30-11 am
- Fishing Casts with George Daniel. All levels.
- Casting with Gary Borger. Intermediate.
- Fly Tying with A.K. Best. Intermediate.
- European Nymphing 101 with Phil Rowley. All levels.
Sat., 2-4:30 pm
- Casting with Joe Humphreys. All levels.
- Wet Flies – How to Tie and Fish Them with Jason Randall. All levels.
- Trout Hunting 101 with Landon Mayer. All levels.
- Women Only Casting with Wendy Gunn. Intermediate
Sun., 8:30-11 am
- Casting with Gary Borger. Intermediate
- Practical Nymphing with Ed Engle. All levels
- Trout Hunting 101 with Landon Mayer. All levels.
- Casting with Joe Humphreys. All levels.
- Advanced Nymphing with George Daniel. Intermediate.
Sun., 2-4:30 pm
- Women Only Casting with Wendy Gunn. Beginner to intermediate.
The Fly Fishing Show
531 North Center Ave.
Suite 102
Somerset, PA 15501
Ben Furimsky
(814) 443-3638
info@flyfishingshow.com