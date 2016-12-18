Tippets: Prison Fishing, Layering for Winter
- “Fishing is a privilege,” writes Kris Millgate as she reflects on a trip to Alcatraz Island in Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The prisoners who once lived there “weren’t thinking about what they would miss when they did the thing that got them here.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- In this recent article Tim Daughton outlines keys for layering for warmth and comfort throughout the varying conditions of winter. “These are some very basic guidelines to help you get started in determining what to wear under your waders. Your own personal comfort level and internal thermostat will help to fine-tune this to meet your expectations.” Via Orvis.
