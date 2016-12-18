The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) Fisheries Fund has announced the support of two new grants: The South Florida National Parks Trust and the Snake River Waterkeeper.

Read more in the press release below.

AFFTA Fisheries Fund Supports New Projects

December 13, 2016

Helping to Promote Conservation and Stewardship in the Fly-fishing Industry

Bozeman, Mont.— The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) Fisheries Fund is pleased to announce it has awarded two grants. The South Florida National Parks Trust and the Snake River Waterkeeper were granted $5,000 and $2,500, respectively, to support their organizational missions.

SOUTH FLORIDA NATIONAL PARKS TRUST

AFFTA Fisheries Fund money will help enhance access and safety for boaters while providing greater protection for a Florida fishery.

SNAKE RIVER WATERKEEPER

The AFFTA Fisheries Fund grant will be used to carry forward a lawsuit is vital to salmon and steelhead persistence and recovery in the Columbia and Snake River basins.

The AFFTA Fisheries Fund was established in late 2014 with the main objective of funding organizations and projects focused on fisheries conservation and education.

AFFTA’s mission is three-fold: to grow consumer demand for fly-fishing products and services; enhance the growth and professionalism of fly-fishing businesses; and support the protection, enhancement, and restoration of fishing waters. The organization feels strongly that the Fisheries Fund is a substantial tool to both preserve and protect our resources, and to help expand the sport of fly fishing.

AFFTA Fisheries Fund Chairman Ben Kurtz commented, “Both of these recipients fall well within our goals the Fisheries Fund, and will have meaningful long term impacts on their respective fisheries. The first grant is to the Snake River Waterkeeper in a fight to improve salmon and steelhead conditions in the Columbia and Snake River basins. The second grant is being made to South Florida National Parks Trust for access corridors among the Everglades that will insure that the health of the ecosystem is protected while improving access. We are very proud of the work the Fisheries Fund does, and look forward to building upon our success in 2017.”

Please visit AFFTA’s website for grant application instructions.

