Tippets: Quitza’s Smoking Litter Awareness, Tapply on Fishing Pocket Water

Posted on September 17, 2016 by Erin Block
  • Quitza is a non-profit that works to raise awareness of the impact cigarette litter has on the environment, specifically aquatic ecosystems. Quitza combines a social network of support as well as real-time progress tracking technologies to help individuals help themselves and others.
  • The obvious runs and pools are easy to read and fish. “That’s why, on heavily-fished trout streams, the angler who seeks solitude and eager trout gives that rock-studded fast water a second look,” wrote the late William G. Tapply. Read his article on fishing pocket water via Orvis.
  • Omar Faisal

    Founder Scott Stevens is actually using fake profiles and computer bots to give an impression that Quitza is full of cig quitters, I found out after quitting smoking and using quitza for support, but I noticed that people there never reply to your posts, and they always post the same cheerful sentences when you achieve any awards, and like posts randomly no matter what the post contains. I confronted him with these observations and he banned me from the website!