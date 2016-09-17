Tippets: Quitza’s Smoking Litter Awareness, Tapply on Fishing Pocket Water
- Quitza is a non-profit that works to raise awareness of the impact cigarette litter has on the environment, specifically aquatic ecosystems. Quitza combines a social network of support as well as real-time progress tracking technologies to help individuals help themselves and others.
- The obvious runs and pools are easy to read and fish. “That’s why, on heavily-fished trout streams, the angler who seeks solitude and eager trout gives that rock-studded fast water a second look,” wrote the late William G. Tapply. Read his article on fishing pocket water via Orvis.
