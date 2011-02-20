Dick Talleur Dies

Richard W. Talleur passed away on Friday February 18, 2011 at the age of 79. His family noted that he suffered an infection that eventually spread to the heart muscle, and he died of congestive heart failure.
A long-time fly tying writer and columnist for American Angler and Fly Tyer magazines, Talleur was also the author of Trout Flies for the 21st Century: Over 200 Essential Patterns That Catch Fish Anywhere, Anytime (Fly Tyer), Inside Fly Tying: 100 Tips for Solving the Trickiest Fly-Tying Problems, L.L. Bean Fly-Tying Handbook, Revised and Updated, Modern Fly-Tying Materials, and several other books. Talleur also was an instructor who taught fly fishing and fly tying in several countries, and he offered advice on tying and other topics on MidCurrent.
