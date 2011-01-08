Tippets: Matt Lauzon, SPOT Connect, Lance Egan
- Matt Lauzon, who just raised $10 million for his online design-your-own jewelry business Gemvera, talks about his other passion: fly fishing.
- SPOT Connect ($169.99 plus a required annual subscription service starting at $99.99) turns smartphones into personal one-way satellite communicators. Review on GearJunkie.com.
- Trout Legend interviews competition fly fisher Lance Egan on prepping for events, his teachers, family life and fishing the world’s waters.
