Baseball and Fly Fishing: The Snooze Factor
"When I was a kid, I understood perfectly that both baseball and flyfishing are slow. What I didn't get--and what I get now--is that they are gloriously slow, a drowsy summertime slowness, the wonderful indulgence of more or less doing nothing." Dave Hurteau draws an analogy between baseball and fly fishing, suggesting a quiet snore is out of place with neither. In Field & Stream.
Steve Johnson Junior