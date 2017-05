Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing has released A Good Day's Fishing by James Prosek. You can watch an interview with Mr. Prosek (if you have the Real Player plugin installed) here . The author says the book is "about a kid who goes out and discovers the things in a tackle box, all the colorful lures." Of course Mr. Prosek is the author and illustrator of several other fly fishing works for non-kids, all of them listed here on his Web site